Need remote access that hosts on W10, clients on Chromebook (or linux (beta)), and lets me remote in to sign-in page on W10.

I used TeamViewer for years and really liked it, not least because of how well it did unattended access, right down to letting me log in to my W7 PC from the password prompt, restart or sign out without getting dropped and then sign in past the password prompt, etc. Unfortunately, I can't get it installed or running properly (the installer hangs but the program refuses to let me change settings like passwords and such so it's of no use to me) on my host (Windows 10) PC, so I'm looking for an alternative.



This might be easy, but for the fact that my client machine is a Chromebook, an Acer CB3-532 with Linux (Beta) available, installed, and updated. Unfortunately I know jack shit about Linux so the only thing I've done with the terminal so far is install/upgrade/update and then install GIMP. In fact I can't even figure out how to summon the terminal (google says "ctrl-alt-t" but that summons a tab in Chrome that doesn't look anything like the standalone terminal I was working with before that showed a $ prompt.)



So I need something that will let me do unattended access to my W10 rig from my Chromebook, including from the W10 sign-in page. I don't mind a lot of work setting the host up, as long as I only have to do it once, and it will start with Windows and, again, let me sign in remotely.



Any recommendations would be welcome. I got Getscreen.me working and it's a nice little app, but it kicks the client loose if the host signs out, and doesn't offer access again until after the host has gotten past the Windows sign-in page.