Need Recommendations: Best way to extend signal to garage?

guito13 said: Will the new building have its own power? Yes

Will the new building power be connected in any way to the existing building? Uncertain, lets say No for now

Is wireless the only requirement in the new building or would wired also be good to have/necessary? Wired would be good and I am not against digging Click to expand...

Based on these answers you'd want to use fibre to avoid any electrical issues. You would want to run an ethernet cable from the starlink to the other side of the house next to the new building. There you can terminate it into a wall jack using a keystone. Be sure the cable you are using isn't fake, so get it locally from grainger, home depot, or lowes. You can get cat5e or cat6, but I would avoid 6a as it will be more work for no extra gain in your use case. You can get the keystone, wall box, and plate cover also from the same place.The next piece will be a conduit to the other building. I would use no less than 2" pvc and make sure the bends are smooth as that will be key, ie not sharp 90 degree bends. You can run this in the same trench as the gas line (depending on your local building code, but it should be fine since it won't be energized).Once you have a nice smooth conduit between the two buildings, you will want to purchase a 'wire fishing pole' from the same place where you got the cable and keystones, etc. You will need to attach a strong string or a piece of wire to this and run it through the conduit from one end to the other. As you do this, get an idea of how long that string is when you are done--this is how long the pre-terminated fibre cable you have to order will be.On both ends of this fibre optic cable, you will need a 'media converter'. I'm going to PM you the ones I would get since the price is solid. I don't know exactly which SC single mode cable will work with these (maybe someone here will? Tplink MC210CS), but you're basically going to order a custom length cable that matches the length of the string plus some extra feet just to make sure.So putting it all together. Once you have the ethernet run from the starlink to the box on the other side of the house, and you have installed the conduit and ran the fibre cable in it, you will plug in a MC210CS to each end, connect it to the fibre cables and then plug in an ethernet patch cable from your box inside the house to the MC210CS that is there. On the other side in the new building, you will have an ethernet jack that will be just like connecting to the ethernet jack on the starlink. On this end, you can plug in whatever you need--swtich, access point, computer, etc and it will be connected to the starlink.Feel free to ask questions!