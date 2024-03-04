Need Recommendations: Best way to extend signal to garage?

guito13
I'll be moving my office out to the garage/barn this spring. The garage is about 10 feet off the east side of my home. Thing is, I have Starlink and the location of the modem/router is on the very west side of the home. The home is an old (140 years) farmhouse that has double brick walls. The signal from the Starlink barely makes it to the other side of the home and sometimes I cant even get a signal. The garage does not have grid electric (Currently on a small solar setup) but will at some point. Thing is, the electric may be on a separate meter and, if so, PoE wont be an option. I am so far away from any networking knowledge anymore so I am looking for any recommendations on reliable and affordable solutions to make sure I have a strong signal out to the barn. Right now I have a little TPLink extender thing but its flaky at best. Your recommendations are greatly appreciated!
I also apologize if you need more details just let me know!
