Need recommendation for storage drive primarily for games/photos

Hello, I am running out of storage space on my PC, and would like to get a 2 - 4 TB storage drive. My primary use is for games, and photos. I have had my current machine for a few years, and in that time I added a couple of smaller SSD's (bought a long time ago, one is 512 GB, the other 128), and then more recently a Crucial MX 500 1 TB. With the size of new AAA titles even the Crucial is starting to run out of space. I am thinking it would be more cost effective to go for a 2 - 4 TB HDD.



What drive would you recommend? I found a refurbished HGST Ultrastar on Amazon for $68.88 that gets good reviews, but I am a little hesitant on a refurbished drive.

Thanks in advance!