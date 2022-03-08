Need Recommendation for M.2 to PCIe Adapter

MrCaffeineX
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2011
- Messages
- 1,546
I have a few M.2 WiFi cards that I've pulled during upgrades and I was debating dropping them into some old PCs that currently lack WiFi capabilities using a PCIe to M.2 adapter similar to this: https://www.amazon.com/Desktop-Wireless-Network-Converter-Including/dp/B01MFGYAX6
Has anyone had any experience with these and/or would you recommend a different model? I grabbed a no-name brand M.2 to PCIe SSD adapter which seems to work fine, so my gut is telling me it probably doesn't make a difference.
Has anyone had any experience with these and/or would you recommend a different model? I grabbed a no-name brand M.2 to PCIe SSD adapter which seems to work fine, so my gut is telling me it probably doesn't make a difference.