Need recommendarion for third-party battery source

The battery in my old MSI GT70 has finally died and I need a new one. Well, I called up MSI and I was told they don't sell replacements anymore and I should go on ebay or Amazon since, and this is the gist of what I was told by the rep, the batteries are all the same.Well, for the last few years I have gone straight back to the company for replacement batteries because I got tired of buying the bootlegs that never last. So I don't really believe what I was told but who knows maybe things have improved.This is twice the price of the same battery on Amazon but at least it has a 2 year warranty. Will they uphold it? No idea.The other option i am entertaining is replacing the cells in my original battery. They look like pretty standard cells.What do you guys recommend?