Need recommendarion for third-party battery source

The Lurker

The Lurker

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 1, 2001
Messages
15,384
The battery in my old MSI GT70 has finally died and I need a new one. Well, I called up MSI and I was told they don't sell replacements anymore and I should go on ebay or Amazon since, and this is the gist of what I was told by the rep, the batteries are all the same.

Well, for the last few years I have gone straight back to the company for replacement batteries because I got tired of buying the bootlegs that never last. So I don't really believe what I was told but who knows maybe things have improved.

This is twice the price of the same battery on Amazon but at least it has a 2 year warranty. Will they uphold it? No idea.

https://www.laptopbatteryexpress.com/MSI-BTY-M6D-Battery-p/msi-bty-m6d.htm

The other option i am entertaining is replacing the cells in my original battery. They look like pretty standard cells.

What do you guys recommend?
 

Attachments

  • 20220310_203009.jpg
    20220310_203009.jpg
    422.9 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top