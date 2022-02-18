Need PSU help. I am out of date

Just grabbed an Aourus X570 board and pulled an old EVGA 850 gold out of a drawer. The issue is that the EVGA main MB plug wont go all the way in. The plug has two raised rails (due to the 4 pin unit) that stop the plug from going in far enough.

I was tempted to just cut them off but also tried an old Rosewill 1K and the power plug just glides in. I remember some MBs had slots cut in the MB power mount to let those guide rails go in but not this one. Since I am building this for my wife as a work unit she doesn't even need a power connection to her vid card, I just hate to use an ancient Rosewill.

I am just afraid there is something about this plug I don't know and I don't want to let the magic smoke out of this build.