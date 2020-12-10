Need PSU and Mobo advice for Cooler Master NR200 mother-in-law build

Like the title says, I'm building a relatively low-power PC for my in-laws to replace their older, garbage pre-built. I already have a Ryzen 5 3400G new in box with factory cooler. I also have 2x8GB Corsair Vengeance 3200MHz CL16 DDR4 DIMMs and a 500GB Evo 860 2.5" SSD from prior builds. I'm ordering a Cooler Master NR200 case and need a power supply and motherboard to complete the build. Note that this build will not have a discrete GPU, so it will be really low power/heat. I'm planning to only use the two PWM fans that come with the case and set the fan curves for those and the CPU cooler based on CPU temp. They check email, web browse and occasionally watch a YouTube video. That's it.



I have only built full size or mid-tower systems before, so this small form factor thing is new to me. I have watched videos and read until it's all starting to blur together. I expect that this system will be very quiet and I want a PSU to match. It doesn't need to be super powerful, but it does need to be quiet and be dead reliable for several years. I want a motherboard that easily fits in the case with a couple PWM fan headers in addition to the PWM header for the CPU cooler fan, and a SATA III connector for the single SSD. Once this system is built, I literally don't expect anyone to pull the side off the case other than to possibly blow the dust out for at least five years. There is no need for future upgrade capability to a new generation of hardware or to add a discrete GPU. It will connect to a single monitor via HDMI cable.



So what motherboard should I be considering and what power supply? Less expensive is better, but not if it comes with a significant decrease in reliability or increase in noise for the PSU. Thanks in advance for any pointers you can give on which models to look at. I'm amazed at how much variety there is in the SFF build scene, and need to make decisions I can have this thing built and everything (OS, apps, config done) for Christmas Eve.