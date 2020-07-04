Need Pro advice! Swicthes, PoE+, Managed, Gig. First timer, too many choices...

Hello everybody,
I'm new here, after looking around which forums to join to get some help/feedback, this one looked the most promising so that's the only one I joined.
I will be installing two PTZ POE Cameras outside my house.
A) Amcrest Outdoor PTZ POE Camera
> PoE+ (802.3at)
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0797583C...olid=3KUR371SRJOCP&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
B) PTZ POE 5MP Security IP Camera Mini Dome Surveillance H.265 Camera
> PoE (802.3af)
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HL15KG...colid=3KUR371SRJOCP&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it&th=1
Now I need to get a Switch with PoE+. Looking for minimum of 8 ports max 16 (Gigabit) with at least 4 PoE+ (802.3at) ports. Would be better if it was desktop, but rack one would do just fine even though it wouldn't be rack mounted. Managed would be great or at least Smart Managed. And some what quiet, it will be located in the office not that far from me. My budget is ~$120, but if there is one that you know is "amazing" I can go up to ~$160. Before you say it, I know I'm asking a lot for such a budget, just when I add everything I'm trying to build the total price exceeds my original budget twice...
I never had a "REAL Switch" (apart from 20 year old 5 port pass thru) so been burning my eyes out for few days learning and doing research for hours and hours. There is a LOT of choices, read couple hundred reviews... But the deeper I go the worse it gets, so before I make any random purchase just to get it over and have my life back I thought would check this Forum and ask you guys for advice! Please, I haven't seen my kids in 5 days (we live in the same house, I just haven't left my office) I don't even think they know I'm here...
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Here is few that made my list:
NETGEAR GC108PP 8-port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Pro PoE Switch with Insight Cloud Management - With 8 x PoE+ @ 126W - $120
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SHJ8J5...olid=3KUR371SRJOCP&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
NETGEAR GC108PP 8 x PoE+ @ 126W Gig Smart Managed Pro PoE Switch with Insight Cloud Management - $120
https://www.amazon.com/NETGEAR-Insi...s=GC108PP&qid=1593851437&s=electronics&sr=1-1
NETGEAR GS408EPP 8 X Poe+ @ 124W, Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Smart Managed Plus Switch - $110
https://www.amazon.com/NETGEAR-Giga...ild=1&keywords=GS408EPP&qid=1593848259&sr=8-1
TP-Link TL-SG1016PE 16-Port Gigabit PoE+ Easy Smart Managed Switch with 110W 8-PoE Ports $135 (this one seems like a great deal to me, opinions?)
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0721V1TG...olid=3KUR371SRJOCP&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it - $135
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Thank You in advance !
I'm new here, after looking around which forums to join to get some help/feedback, this one looked the most promising so that's the only one I joined.
I will be installing two PTZ POE Cameras outside my house.
A) Amcrest Outdoor PTZ POE Camera
> PoE+ (802.3at)
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0797583C...olid=3KUR371SRJOCP&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
B) PTZ POE 5MP Security IP Camera Mini Dome Surveillance H.265 Camera
> PoE (802.3af)
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HL15KG...colid=3KUR371SRJOCP&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it&th=1
Now I need to get a Switch with PoE+. Looking for minimum of 8 ports max 16 (Gigabit) with at least 4 PoE+ (802.3at) ports. Would be better if it was desktop, but rack one would do just fine even though it wouldn't be rack mounted. Managed would be great or at least Smart Managed. And some what quiet, it will be located in the office not that far from me. My budget is ~$120, but if there is one that you know is "amazing" I can go up to ~$160. Before you say it, I know I'm asking a lot for such a budget, just when I add everything I'm trying to build the total price exceeds my original budget twice...
I never had a "REAL Switch" (apart from 20 year old 5 port pass thru) so been burning my eyes out for few days learning and doing research for hours and hours. There is a LOT of choices, read couple hundred reviews... But the deeper I go the worse it gets, so before I make any random purchase just to get it over and have my life back I thought would check this Forum and ask you guys for advice! Please, I haven't seen my kids in 5 days (we live in the same house, I just haven't left my office) I don't even think they know I'm here...
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Here is few that made my list:
NETGEAR GC108PP 8-port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Pro PoE Switch with Insight Cloud Management - With 8 x PoE+ @ 126W - $120
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SHJ8J5...olid=3KUR371SRJOCP&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
NETGEAR GC108PP 8 x PoE+ @ 126W Gig Smart Managed Pro PoE Switch with Insight Cloud Management - $120
https://www.amazon.com/NETGEAR-Insi...s=GC108PP&qid=1593851437&s=electronics&sr=1-1
NETGEAR GS408EPP 8 X Poe+ @ 124W, Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Smart Managed Plus Switch - $110
https://www.amazon.com/NETGEAR-Giga...ild=1&keywords=GS408EPP&qid=1593848259&sr=8-1
TP-Link TL-SG1016PE 16-Port Gigabit PoE+ Easy Smart Managed Switch with 110W 8-PoE Ports $135 (this one seems like a great deal to me, opinions?)
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0721V1TG...olid=3KUR371SRJOCP&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it - $135
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Thank You in advance !