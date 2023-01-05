Need phone tracking and spying app

Hashiriya415
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 17, 2019
- Messages
- 157
I can put my good old used Pixel 3 in my vehicle.
Would like to keep track in case theft happens (multiple attempts already).
Maybe take a picture or video while someone breaks in (I'll hide it somewhere and have the cam looking through an air vent)
Maybe the mic can send me an alert if it hears glass breaking (This is very common in San Francisco)
Speed so I can monitor unsafe drivers
