Need OS Recommendation: Want YouTube, Net Surfing, and Watch Videos on Acer Aspire Switch 10

What I have:
So I managed to dig up my Pop's old Acer Aspire Switch 10 <-- SPECS
It's slower than a sloth swimming in molasses in wintertime with the included Win 8.1.
Factory reset does nothing, it's like the recovery partition has been deleted. Which doesn't surprise me, my Pop always did like "fixing" his PCs.
So there's an old Win 8.1 install that chokes on Win updates, etc.
What I want:
All I want to do with this tablet is watch YouTube Videos, play 720p 0r 1080p MKV/MP4 (.264 and .265) videos, and general surf the net, like visiting [H].
That's it. No games, no real work, etc.
I'd like to do it with an OS that runs the tablets full capabilities (ie: touchscreen, Bluetooth, sound, etc)
Suggestions? Thoughts?
TIA
