Need Optical out for mini-itx. Asus Rog Strix B460-I Gaming VS ASRock Fatal1ty B450 GAMING-ITX/AC?

alpharalpha
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2017
- Messages
- 12
Real dilemma here; the Asus B460 has an spdif header and I can get a optical out bracket for it--and it's in stock. Then there's the AsRock B450 which has the optical out onboard, but not currently in stock and when comes back looks like is going to be more expensive so cost difference between the 2 boards not an issue. I've been leaning towards an intel build with an i3-10100 but had considered an amd 3400G for the better igpu. Also, while I don't have plans to add a gpu right away the case has 2 brackets but the new gpus usually take both so that asus bracket will take that space. But really what is comes down to is which motherboard do you think is better? I need/want the optical out as it's going to also be my htpc for streaming and my surround system doesn't have hdmi in, only optical.coax, and av rca. I'm stumped, need objective advice please.