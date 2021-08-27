Need opinions on motherboard for a 5900x

I plan on picking up a 5900x pretty soon and am piecing the parts together. I have these motherboards in mind and would like to get some opinions. These seem to be the most popular with the highest ratings after doing a fairly quick search. If there are any others that can be considered, please post them here.
https://www.amazon.com/GIGABYTE-X57...0c733&pd_rd_wg=7go2u&pd_rd_i=B07SVRZGMX&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-ROG-Mot...4e20f&pd_rd_wg=bcJBp&pd_rd_i=B07SW8DQVL&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/MSI-Gaming-C...11&rnid=2057414011&s=pc&sr=1-17&ts_id=1048424
https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-TUF-X57...SUS&rnid=2528832011&s=pc&sr=1-2&ts_id=1048424
https://www.amazon.com/GIGABYTE-X57...0c733&pd_rd_wg=7go2u&pd_rd_i=B07SVRZGMX&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-ROG-Mot...4e20f&pd_rd_wg=bcJBp&pd_rd_i=B07SW8DQVL&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/MSI-Gaming-C...11&rnid=2057414011&s=pc&sr=1-17&ts_id=1048424
https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-TUF-X57...SUS&rnid=2528832011&s=pc&sr=1-2&ts_id=1048424