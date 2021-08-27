Need opinions on motherboard for a 5900x

R

RJ_ds

n00b
Joined
Jul 7, 2021
Messages
5
I plan on picking up a 5900x pretty soon and am piecing the parts together. I have these motherboards in mind and would like to get some opinions. These seem to be the most popular with the highest ratings after doing a fairly quick search. If there are any others that can be considered, please post them here.

https://www.amazon.com/GIGABYTE-X57...0c733&pd_rd_wg=7go2u&pd_rd_i=B07SVRZGMX&psc=1

https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-ROG-Mot...4e20f&pd_rd_wg=bcJBp&pd_rd_i=B07SW8DQVL&psc=1

https://www.amazon.com/MSI-Gaming-C...11&rnid=2057414011&s=pc&sr=1-17&ts_id=1048424

https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-TUF-X57...SUS&rnid=2528832011&s=pc&sr=1-2&ts_id=1048424
 
B

bal3wolf

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
442
i own both the asus boards you have listed both run great i have to say i enjoy the tuff board more its been stable as heck no issues at all it just works is best thing to say about it i had some issues with my strix i had to work thruough.
 
