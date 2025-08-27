  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Need new projectors for our church.

T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
3,669
Hello fellow [H]’ers. Need some help. The church I work at has had these Hitachi work horses for the last 15 years. (CP-x8150) well they are showing their age and one of them is completely out. I out a new lamp in it and still Blacking out. Feels like a main board issue. Well, we decided to get two new ones to replace and that’s why I’m here.

I’ve attached a video showing how they project I would say it’s roughly about 400 foot from the projector to the screen. We paid five grand for these projectors when they were brand new and we’re probably gonna end up paying around the same price if not more for new ones.

So what would everybody recommend? Thank you in advance…
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2517.jpeg
    IMG_2517.jpeg
    200 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2516.jpeg
    IMG_2516.jpeg
    569.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2514.jpeg
    IMG_2514.jpeg
    399.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_2515.mov
    19.8 MB
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top