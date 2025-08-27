Need new projectors for our church.

Hello fellow [H]’ers. Need some help. The church I work at has had these Hitachi work horses for the last 15 years. (CP-x8150) well they are showing their age and one of them is completely out. I out a new lamp in it and still Blacking out. Feels like a main board issue. Well, we decided to get two new ones to replace and that’s why I’m here.



I’ve attached a video showing how they project I would say it’s roughly about 400 foot from the projector to the screen. We paid five grand for these projectors when they were brand new and we’re probably gonna end up paying around the same price if not more for new ones.



So what would everybody recommend? Thank you in advance…