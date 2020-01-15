Need new drives to upgrade our 10k SAS 6Gbps 2.5 hotplugs; recommendations?

    RavinDJ

    We have a Dell PowerEdge R720 and we currently have three (3) 900GB 10K RPM SAS 6Gbps 2.5in Hot-plug Hard Drive in RAID 5 for a total of 1.8TB of storage. The server has 32GB of RAM and an Intel Xeon E5-2620 CPU @ 2.00Ghz.

    We would like to upgrade our drives to more storage and hopefully more speed. Looking for a total of 2.5-3.0TB of storage and could use an increase in speed, as well.

    We have the 2.5" Chassis with up to 8 Hard Drives and a Dell Perc H710 RAID controller.

    I would like to add new drives at a reasonable price (not looking to go under $400 but not looking to go over $4,000).

    Any recommendations on which drives, what number of those drives, and in what RAID configuration to get?

    Any help will be greatly appreciated.

    Thanks!!!
     
