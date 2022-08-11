Need new cooler for i7-12700F

So.... I'm giving my wife my Ryzen 5 3600 rig.... The cooler is going with it.. it is a cryorig h5 (which i don't have a 1700 mounting kit for and it is only 160W TDP max... soooo I need a new cooler..



I don't wish to spend "all teh monies" I have a preference towards air coolers over AIO's ... I have a GIGANTIC case NZXT H630 so clearance concerns should be minimal as far as cooler height goes..



I'm looking at the three following coolers which I believe should all be able to deal with the TDP of the i7-12700F ??



1. Noctua NH-U12S Redux

2. Scythe Mugen 5 Rev.C

3. ID-COOLING SE-226-XT



Curious if anyone has experience with these / thoughts? Also if there are other options in this general cost range I may wanna check out?



I am leaning towards the Noctua but the other 2 look pretty good as well?