Need more desk space so looking for a mount or stand or something to help push monitor closer to the wall

I don't have a battle station and i am running a suite of huge monitors. I have one basic old Dell with a 100x100 Vesa pattern from work and with me now no longer going into the office I need to have a way to move this more up and down and give myself more desk space. The desk itself is about 5 and a quarter inches as it has drawers. There is a stud behind the desk for mounting offset to the right from the middle.





Just trying to get more desk room as the monitor base for this screen is 8 inches deep and I can't push the keyboard back far enough.





I want to be able to keep the monitor centered and at eye level with whatever goes up and keep it back far enough away from my face.