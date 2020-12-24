Need Monitor Advice (1440p vs 4k)

I have long planned to step up to a 1440p ultrawide with my next PC build, preferably 32-36". Well, I've started planning my next build, although the build will be delayed until I can get an RTX 3080 at it's retail price.



1440p ultrawide always seemed like the sweet spot, it's not only a higher resolution that 1080p, but is much easier to drive than a 4k panel is. This would allow me to run games with the detail settings cranked up for much longer than I would at 4k.



But my question is, as newer GPUs, such as the 3080, are so much better running 4k than previous cards, should I reconsider my previous plan, and opt for 4k instead?



Other then some general web browing and such the rig won't be used for anything but gaming.



I'd appreciate everyone's thoughts on this topic as although I'm a computer junkie, done person issues have resulted in my nut being able to keep up on PC/monitor advancements over the last couple years