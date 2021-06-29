Need mobile phone without WiFi, BT, Data, Camera, and Apps

Mobile radio (talk) is 100% insecure due to utilization of the ancient SS7. 4G/LTE/5G encryption can be easily downgraded to 3G/2G. That makes it almost impossible to protect yourself against Stingrays/IMSI catchers. Most people in professional world do not use Signal. They use SS7-based mobile phones. I have to have one, but I want the lowest attack surface possible. I want a mobile phone that can support mini or nano SIM card, but have absolutely no WiFi, no Bluetooth, no mobile data, and no camera. It needs to be super-basic. I can't find such a phone that isn't a burner phone! Need advice...