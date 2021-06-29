Need mobile phone without WiFi, BT, Data, Camera, and Apps

E

EnthusiastXYZ

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 26, 2020
Messages
153
Mobile radio (talk) is 100% insecure due to utilization of the ancient SS7. 4G/LTE/5G encryption can be easily downgraded to 3G/2G. That makes it almost impossible to protect yourself against Stingrays/IMSI catchers. Most people in professional world do not use Signal. They use SS7-based mobile phones. I have to have one, but I want the lowest attack surface possible. I want a mobile phone that can support mini or nano SIM card, but have absolutely no WiFi, no Bluetooth, no mobile data, and no camera. It needs to be super-basic. I can't find such a phone that isn't a burner phone! Need advice...
 
Westwood

Westwood

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
5,501
Let me know what you find. I'm rocking a Sonim XP5S or something. Super basic. No apps. But I'm stuck with Wi-Fi, BT, and a camera. I'd love to have a stripped down device with nothing.
 
T

toast0

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
1,223
I just saw this mentioned elsewhere. It's not quite what you asked for, but it's darn close. It's got bluetooth and wifi, but you don't really need to use them. There's a lower model without wifi, I think, but it's also GSM only, and US networks are turning off 2g (or already did)
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
6,281
Pinephone, but the gpu is pretty ancient. Has dipswitches to disable the sim, wifi, bt, cam, and mic. There are builds of android and linux that run on it, but be aware the software is very wip.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top