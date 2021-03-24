Need Long Range Router for $100

Z

Zer0Cool

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 4, 2008
Messages
374
Good Day Hard Forum.

I find myself in need of your assistance again.

Im looking for a long range router with in a $100 max budget. Im looking at this WIFI 6 router and WIFI 5 router, does WIFI 6 gives u longer range? I have a NetGear Nighthawk XR500 (wifi-5) in the basement, but it doesn't reach the 2nd floor, dont want a range extender. Looking mostly at Range & Wall Beaming features for the new router. Thank you all in advance for your input, I put my 2 choices below, if you have any better recommendations let me know.

TP-Link AC1900​

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Z56LHZV/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A207MOEUVV9JHZ&psc=1

TP-Link Wifi 6 AX1500​

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07ZSDR49S/ref=ox_sc_act_title_2?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1
 
