Need laptop for wife

15” acreen

Number pad

512gb ssd

Thin

So last year I bought my wife an iPad Pro with magic keyboard, mouse, and pencil. I thought it could be used like a tablet, but it just didn’t work out. She needs a laptop. She current had an Acer S7-391-9424. It’s freezing up, battery shot and showing its age on the hardware side.This will mainly be used to surf the web, minimal Microsoft Office use, and some occasional work (telemedicine).The must:Trying to keep it around $1,200. She mentioned a MacBook, but those are crazy expensive and don’t have her number pad. I mentioned to her to get a Dell XPS if she didn’t want a number pad, since I’ve read good things about those.She’s not set on this one, but it’s one of the few she’s seen in person and liked it. This is one I showed her and she said it’s fine.Is there anything else out there that y’all could recommend for around $1,200? Are we dumb to spend that much if she doesn’t need anything special and look for a cheaper one?