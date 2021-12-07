Need insight on r9 380 MOSFETs (1) + GTX 950 memory related electronics (2)

Is it possible to fix artifacting by soldering missing component here? (Can missing cap cause moving artifacts? Is the PCB not too damaged for this procedure?)

Hello, i have 2 separate mysteries that can be summed up in one thread, and i'm pretty new to electronics so i figured you guys could help me out.1)- during Furmark stress test VRM Temperature in hwinfo64 goes up to 130 C when it throttles for it to cool off, during normal gameplay it stays under 100-110 C. Undervolting helps. Changing VRM thermal pads didn't really help (although new pads are trash quality, blue silicone ones). Adrenaline drivers have weird blue/yellow line artifacting in CSGO (undervolting/underclocking doesn't help here, also VRM temps are normal), while older Crimson drivers work normally.Upon opening i saw that MOSFETs on this card seem like they have their pins soldered together (pic).Now, i am an amateur but i know in theory how to fix that with a soldering iron and flux, but my question is - can this be the cause of high VRM temps and instability with newer drivers?2)- card boots and shows picture with mobile artifacting (pic 1), driver seems to install successfully but Device Manager shows error (Code 43), and i forgot to check GPU-Z to see if it shows 2gb memory or something else.On the back of the card it seems like 1 component is missing and someone did some sloppy soldering work near a memory chip (pic 2). On the internet (pic 3) i saw that it seems to be an SMD capacitor.A few questions here:Thanks everyone in advance!