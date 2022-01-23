Need improved adblocking from pihole or similar

I’ve been using pihole for years and have generally been happy with it. However, the last 6 months have gone generally downhill as Ad Choices seem to have entirely defeated the default and developer Dan block lists.



What is everyone else using, and are you having success blocking Ad Choices? When I’m at my desktop, uMatrix takes care of everything, but I really don’t want to manage a uMatrix equivalent on all the mobile devices, and certainly can’t do that on smart TVs and similar.