Need Home Launcher for tablet, or special feature for Nova Launcher Prime.

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,202
Have Nova Launcher Prime for my phone, and is great, but not so much on my tablet.
Works well when it's in portrait/vertical mode, but when I switch it to landscape it keeps the icons in the same X by X grid arrangement instead of spreading out the icons to the left and right that looks like when you extend your phone screen to a TV and can't use the sides outside the grid array.
