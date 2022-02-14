Need help with wiping/set up of a HP DL360 Gen 9 server

P

poconopc

Gawd
Joined
Oct 1, 2008
Messages
531
So work just gifted me a lightly used DL360 Gen 9 , 2-2690v3 , 768gb Ram and 6 - 200 SSD drives.
I am not really familiar with setting these up. What is the easiest tool to boot with so I can wipe the drives and go with Server 2019 or Suse Enterprise Desktop?
I am going to connect it via ethernet since I dont have any fiber equipment. What is the iLO used for?
Would VMware be a better choice?

Thanks
 
