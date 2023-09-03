Need help with Windows 10 booting

There is some back story but I'll skip that for now. I thought my hd was failing so I cloned (clonezilla) the old drive (mechanical) to a new SSD. I had various issues but I finally got it to boot Windows. I had resized the C: drive with Gparted, but when I booted into windows it still showed the old size. Ok so I tried to expand the drive in windows disk management. Went through the wizard and then I got an error message about c: being corrupted. However the graphic of the drive layout showed the new size. So I tried to reboot windows again and now I can't get back into it. Automatic repair keeps failing. This is windows 10 enterprise btw. Of course any help would be appreciated but I do have a couple of specific questions



1. Isn't there a way to repair windows if you have a copy on a USB drive? If so how?

2. How can I run chkdsk from recovery? I tried to go to command prompt but I couldn't figure out what drive letter 'C' is.