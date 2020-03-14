Need help with sharing my PC drive over my network

I have been trying to set this up all day and it's driving me crazy...



I have found an app (RS file manager) that is discovering my PC but it won't open to show the drive that I have set to be shared. That same app has no issue seeing my external drive and all its contents that is plugged into my router...



I have the drive set to be shared, I have even tried turning windows defender and firewall off but still I can not access the drive on my PC with the android app...



The router I am using is a Netgear R7000 and the pc is hardwired to that router



Does anyone have any ideas?