Need help with sharing my PC drive over my network

H

hitched

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 12, 2011
Messages
208
I have been trying to set this up all day and it's driving me crazy...

I have found an app (RS file manager) that is discovering my PC but it won't open to show the drive that I have set to be shared. That same app has no issue seeing my external drive and all its contents that is plugged into my router...

I have the drive set to be shared, I have even tried turning windows defender and firewall off but still I can not access the drive on my PC with the android app...

The router I am using is a Netgear R7000 and the pc is hardwired to that router

Does anyone have any ideas?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top