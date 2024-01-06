Need help with repairing a GTX 1050 2GB

Hi all,

I recently bought a broken inno3d GTX 1050 2GB from ebay to repair it. There was a inductor and a smd capacitor that broke off from the pcb that i managed to replace. When powering the card the gpu die gets warm after a little, i checked the voltage from vcore, vram pll and pex and they were all present but i don't got any signal. I already managed to repair a few graphics cards but never had any that shows problems like this one. I'm hoping that someone would be able to help me.

Thank you in advance.
 

