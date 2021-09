Need help with recovering a drive in SNAPRAID

I need help recovering one of my failed drives. The manual is confusing because my config file uses totally different naming. I wonder if the manual is written for Linux and I am using windows.I need to recover "data d2 L:\array\"The manual says "data d1 /mnt/new_spare_disk/"What exactly am I supposed to edit in my config file to recover my "data 2/L drive"?Is this correct according to the manual? https://www.snapraid.it/manual (go to 4.4 Recovering)_________________________So do I put in config where the data drives are:data d2 L:

ew_spare_disk\_____________________________________________________So I make the content file section saycontent L:

ew_spare_disk\snapraid.content____________________________________________________________(manual says "snapraid -d NAME -l fix.log fix")So then when I run fix command I runC:\snapraid>snapraid.exe -d data d2 L:

ew_spare_disk\ -1 fix.log fixIs this correct?