Need help with recovering a drive in SNAPRAID

An Aberrant Person
- Sep 24, 2021
- 3
I need help recovering one of my failed drives. The manual is confusing because my config file uses totally different naming. I wonder if the manual is written for Linux and I am using windows.
I need to recover "data d2 L:\array\"
The manual says "data d1 /mnt/new_spare_disk/"
What exactly am I supposed to edit in my config file to recover my "data 2/L drive"?
Is this correct according to the manual?
https://www.snapraid.it/manual (go to 4.4 Recovering)
_________________________
So do I put in config where the data drives are:
data d2 L:\new_spare_disk\
_____________________________________________________
So I make the content file section say
content L:\new_spare_disk\snapraid.content
____________________________________________________________
(manual says "snapraid -d NAME -l fix.log fix")
So then when I run fix command I run
C:\snapraid>snapraid.exe -d data d2 L:\new_spare_disk\ -1 fix.log fix
Is this correct?
