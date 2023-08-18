Need help with RAM timing (G.Skill Trident Z5 2x48GB on ASUS Crosshair X670E Hero)

I have to install this pair of high-density RAMs to this motherboard. But the RAM has no AMD EXPO. Does anyone succeed in manually entering the memory timing in the BIOS?
- RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series (Intel XMP) 96GB (2 x 48GB) 288-Pin DDR5 6400 CL32-39-39-102 1.35V F5-6400J3239F48GX2-TZ5RS
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0C2B57F5P/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o05_s01?ie=UTF8&psc=1
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero
https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-ROG-X67...E+Hero&qid=1692393572&sprefix=,aps,882&sr=8-1
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7950x3d CPU
Thanks in advance.
- RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series (Intel XMP) 96GB (2 x 48GB) 288-Pin DDR5 6400 CL32-39-39-102 1.35V F5-6400J3239F48GX2-TZ5RS
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0C2B57F5P/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o05_s01?ie=UTF8&psc=1
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero
https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-ROG-X67...E+Hero&qid=1692393572&sprefix=,aps,882&sr=8-1
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7950x3d CPU
Thanks in advance.