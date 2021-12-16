Need help with RAM in the new PC build

Hi all,

Just complete the build of my PC.

Ryzen 7 5800x
MSI B550 Tomahawk
G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4 3600 (16Gb x 2) kit
Palit GeForce 3070
be quiet straight power 11 850W platinum

And I have an issue with my RAM.

When both of them are inserted my PC boots and every 5-10 seconds screen is flicking with a black screen. After 5-15 minutes I can see BSOD with memory_management reason.
Memtest has got 10k+ errors only at test #6 in this case.

Then I've tried to check them one by one and discovered that the first one is working fine. No issues with loading and using my PC.
Memtest has got no errors too in this case.

The second one is just to get my PC to the main page and freezes/failed with BSOD.
Memtest has got 10k+ errors again only at test #6 in this case.

I have tried different RAMs in different slots, the results are the same.

I have also tested this RAM stick in another build and it works fine.

So, the first RAM stick is working fine in any slot. And the second RAM stick is working with errors in any slot (and working fine in another build)

UPD:
I have tried to decrease RAM frequency to 3200MHz but still no success here.

UPD2:
I have tried to drop motherboard settings to default via the interface of it and via CMOS resetting, but the situation is still the same.

Thank you for the replies
 
The problem with all socket AM4 motherboards is that they can be finnicky with memory compatibility. If a stick works fine on one board its not the module. I've seen memory compatibility issues manifest in a way that would normally indicate bad memory and that same memory works fine in other machines. For example: I've got some Trident Z Royal DDR4 3600MHz modules that will not work on the ASRock X570 Creator, but work flawlessly on every other X570 board I've ever tested. Those have B-Die IC's from Samsung and Hynix based Trident Z Neo RGB DDR4 3600MHz modules work fine in it. What's even more hilarious is the ASRock X570 Creator even has a built in overclocking profile for those exact Trident Z Royal modules that can take them to 4200MHz.

That being said, sometimes it does come down to settings but any memory you have to hand tune for on a given board simply isn't a good match for it. Also, it's still possible that the motherboard has some sort of defect or the CPU's IMC is defective. I would also ask what your voltage reading is and or what voltage value you are using? If you haven't tried this yet, go with 1.4v for the memory. It's perfectly safe to use upwards of 1.4v with these modules. Your actual voltage reading will probably be closer to 1.39 or even perhaps lower.

Memory compatibility is a bitch. That's for sure. However, MSI AM4 boards have been really good to me, especially paired with the G.Skill Trident Z memory.
 
^^^ that plus have you updated the bios? if not, try to get one stable at 2133 and update. then clear cmos and try that ^^ again.
 
pendragon1 said:
^^^ that plus have you updated the bios? if not, try to get one stable at 2133 and update. then clear cmos and try that ^^ again.
On that front, run with the one module in the furthest slot from the CPU. This will be your best bet to ensure a safe and successful update.
 
