Need help with RAM in the new PC build

Hi all,
Just complete the build of my PC.
Ryzen 7 5800x
MSI B550 Tomahawk
G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4 3600 (16Gb x 2) kit
Palit GeForce 3070
be quiet straight power 11 850W platinum
And I have an issue with my RAM.
When both of them are inserted my PC boots and every 5-10 seconds screen is flicking with a black screen. After 5-15 minutes I can see BSOD with memory_management reason.
Memtest has got 10k+ errors only at test #6 in this case.
Then I've tried to check them one by one and discovered that the first one is working fine. No issues with loading and using my PC.
Memtest has got no errors too in this case.
The second one is just to get my PC to the main page and freezes/failed with BSOD.
Memtest has got 10k+ errors again only at test #6 in this case.
I have tried different RAMs in different slots, the results are the same.
I have also tested this RAM stick in another build and it works fine.
So, the first RAM stick is working fine in any slot. And the second RAM stick is working with errors in any slot (and working fine in another build)
UPD:
I have tried to decrease RAM frequency to 3200MHz but still no success here.
UPD2:
I have tried to drop motherboard settings to default via the interface of it and via CMOS resetting, but the situation is still the same.
Thank you for the replies
Just complete the build of my PC.
Ryzen 7 5800x
MSI B550 Tomahawk
G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4 3600 (16Gb x 2) kit
Palit GeForce 3070
be quiet straight power 11 850W platinum
And I have an issue with my RAM.
When both of them are inserted my PC boots and every 5-10 seconds screen is flicking with a black screen. After 5-15 minutes I can see BSOD with memory_management reason.
Memtest has got 10k+ errors only at test #6 in this case.
Then I've tried to check them one by one and discovered that the first one is working fine. No issues with loading and using my PC.
Memtest has got no errors too in this case.
The second one is just to get my PC to the main page and freezes/failed with BSOD.
Memtest has got 10k+ errors again only at test #6 in this case.
I have tried different RAMs in different slots, the results are the same.
I have also tested this RAM stick in another build and it works fine.
So, the first RAM stick is working fine in any slot. And the second RAM stick is working with errors in any slot (and working fine in another build)
UPD:
I have tried to decrease RAM frequency to 3200MHz but still no success here.
UPD2:
I have tried to drop motherboard settings to default via the interface of it and via CMOS resetting, but the situation is still the same.
Thank you for the replies