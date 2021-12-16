Need help with RAM in the new PC build

The problem with all socket AM4 motherboards is that they can be finnicky with memory compatibility. If a stick works fine on one board its not the module. I've seen memory compatibility issues manifest in a way that would normally indicate bad memory and that same memory works fine in other machines. For example: I've got some Trident Z Royal DDR4 3600MHz modules that will not work on the ASRock X570 Creator, but work flawlessly on every other X570 board I've ever tested. Those have B-Die IC's from Samsung and Hynix based Trident Z Neo RGB DDR4 3600MHz modules work fine in it. What's even more hilarious is the ASRock X570 Creator even has a built in overclocking profile for those exact Trident Z Royal modules that can take them to 4200MHz.



That being said, sometimes it does come down to settings but any memory you have to hand tune for on a given board simply isn't a good match for it. Also, it's still possible that the motherboard has some sort of defect or the CPU's IMC is defective. I would also ask what your voltage reading is and or what voltage value you are using? If you haven't tried this yet, go with 1.4v for the memory. It's perfectly safe to use upwards of 1.4v with these modules. Your actual voltage reading will probably be closer to 1.39 or even perhaps lower.



Memory compatibility is a bitch. That's for sure. However, MSI AM4 boards have been really good to me, especially paired with the G.Skill Trident Z memory.