Need help with OpenVPN Config... IPv6 to IPv4

I am using a router that provides an OpenVPN server to my home network. I exported the config file from the router and have the free community download openVPN software, and it loads the config and connects to the vpn server no problem. Except when doing an IP address check, it shows my ipv4 address as my home network (verizon, correct), but still shows ipv6 as comcast. What do I have to do to make sure all traffic is going through the vpn not comcast? Verizon does not yet support ipv6 in my area, fyi. I didn't know comcast did either until today. Thanks in advance.