Need help with LG 45GR95QE-B monitor please!

Friend recently gave me this monitor to use as he doesn’t have space for a while. It turns on, but the moment anything is full screen, or almost full screen it just flickers like crazy or it’ll reboot and just loop over and off until I quit app that’s open.



I’ve tried everything: update all drivers, DP/HDMI, different cables, LG software, not making it my main, power settings etc.



I thought it was a power cable because the one it says it needs is a 19v = 8.0a and i have a 19v =2.0a. But again it only does it when something is full screen, even just having apple tv app or a browser, so I don’t think it’s that. Those things wouldn’t cause power usage to go more than a minuscule amount. It works fine as long ad nothing is full screen.



If there’s anything I’m missing, please.