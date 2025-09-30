  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Need help with LG 45GR95QE-B monitor please!

cheesyninja45

Jul 1, 2024
2
Friend recently gave me this monitor to use as he doesn’t have space for a while. It turns on, but the moment anything is full screen, or almost full screen it just flickers like crazy or it’ll reboot and just loop over and off until I quit app that’s open.

I’ve tried everything: update all drivers, DP/HDMI, different cables, LG software, not making it my main, power settings etc.

I thought it was a power cable because the one it says it needs is a 19v = 8.0a and i have a 19v =2.0a. But again it only does it when something is full screen, even just having apple tv app or a browser, so I don’t think it’s that. Those things wouldn’t cause power usage to go more than a minuscule amount. It works fine as long ad nothing is full screen.

If there’s anything I’m missing, please.
 
