Need help with getting 5.1 sound from Z906 + Asus Xonar Essence STX

Discussion in 'Computer Audio' started by amittalkin, Jan 23, 2020 at 4:26 AM.

  1. Jan 23, 2020 at 4:26 AM #1
    amittalkin

    amittalkin Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    188
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2015
    Hi,

    I need help with setting up 5.1 on my Z906 with Asus Xonar Essence STX over TOSLINK cable.
    I am getting 5.1 output with DTS encoded movies, but when it comes to 5.1 games, it just play on 2.1 even if I configure games to 5.1 in game settings. I have also set S/PDIF output to "Dolby Digital Live" in Xonar panel along with speakers set to 6 numbers.Other than that I have to select "Stereo" modes from Z906 console. There are 4 modes according to Z906 manual.

    3D mode - which emulates 2 channel audio to 5.1 and plays as 5.1 surround on all speakers regardless of channel.means all speakers play at same time which I don't want as I want native 5.1 from game.
    4.1 mode - Plays 2 channel on 4 speakers
    2.1 mode - basically stock mode.
    NO Effect MODE - Now this is where i m getting frustrated at. I can't actually select it...If I press button to select modes from console, it only cycles through 1st 3 modes, 3d,4.1 and 2.1. I don;t want want any of these modes and want to play sound coming out of PC as it is, like in my case I want 5.1. But this stupid console only allows me to select 3d,4.1 or 2.1
    While it works fine when playing DTS encoded 5.1 . When I play DTS file, that Orange "Decode" light on console lights up and Stereo selection's light goes off, it works fine. It just dont work with games.

    Any help here? I am tired of this thing already.
     
    Last edited: Jan 23, 2020 at 4:57 AM
    amittalkin, Jan 23, 2020 at 4:26 AM
    amittalkin, Jan 23, 2020 at 4:26 AM
    #1
  2. Jan 23, 2020 at 7:21 AM #2
    djoye

    djoye 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,804
    Joined:
    Aug 31, 2004
    Certain media and most movies already have a Dolby/DTS audio track, that then gets sent to and decoded by the Z906. Your PC needs to have software like Dolby Digital Live or DTS Connect so that it can encode game's audio to be sent over TOSLINK and decoded by the Z906. Alternately, you could use the 3.5mm connections on the Z906, connect them to your PC if it has 5.1 3.5mm outputs on it; you don't need DDL or DTSC for that.
     
    djoye, Jan 23, 2020 at 7:21 AM
    djoye, Jan 23, 2020 at 7:21 AM
    #2
  3. Jan 23, 2020 at 11:22 AM #3
    amittalkin

    amittalkin Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    188
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2015
    My Xonar Essence STX has capability of decoding DTS and Dolby Digital Live isn't it what You are saying?
     
    amittalkin, Jan 23, 2020 at 11:22 AM
    amittalkin, Jan 23, 2020 at 11:22 AM
    #3
  4. Jan 23, 2020 at 12:02 PM #4
    djoye

    djoye 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,804
    Joined:
    Aug 31, 2004
    For games you need to ENCODE the audio stream coming from the game if you want to sent it 5.1 over TOSLINK. Games just output audio based on the Windows speaker settings, you'll need to compress/encode that audio so it can go over TOSLINK.

    Looks like your card as Dolby Digital Live (https://www.asus.com/us/Sound-Cards/Xonar_Essence_STX/specifications/). Somewhere in the sound card's software you should be able to enable Dolby Digital Live, I assume this will then show the decode light on the console when enabled. Also ensure the speaker config in the Windows speaker settings is 5.1. Games will see that Windows speaker setting and output 5.1, Dolby Digital Live will then encode that into a Dolby 5.1 stream and send it out over TOSLINK.

    Here's the manual: https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/...ce_STX/E11126_Xonar_Essence_STX_UM_V3_WEB.pdf
    Go to page 19 (24/49 in Chrome PDF reader). That explains how to enable Dolby Digital Live.
     
    djoye, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:02 PM
    djoye, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:02 PM
    #4
    IdiotInCharge likes this.
  5. Jan 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM #5
    amittalkin

    amittalkin Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    188
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2015
    I have already enabled "Dolby Digital Live" as I mentioned in original post.
    upload_2020-1-23_23-4-45.png

    I sitll dont get surround on my Z906 when playing games. It thinks that it is stereo sound even if I select 5.1 in any games or in any 5.1 test files i found on web.
     
    amittalkin, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM
    amittalkin, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM
    #5
  6. Jan 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM #6
    djoye

    djoye 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,804
    Joined:
    Aug 31, 2004
    I'm having trouble reading at the moment.

    Did you go to the Windows sound control panel and set your speaker config to 5.1 as well? There might be two different audio output devices, one for 'speakers' for your card and one for SPDIF/TOSLINK. Ensure both of those are set to 5.1 in the Windows settings if possible. Sometimes the card's software will control that (the 'audio channel' setting in your picture, I assume), sometimes it won't. Most games look at the Windows sound control panel setting to determine how they'll output audio, if they see a stereo device, they'll output stereo. I'd ensure both the STX 'speakers' and SPDIF/TOSLINK devices are set as 5.1 speakers in the Windows sound control panel. If you can't set the SPDIF/TOSLINK to 5.1, ensure the speakers device is set as the default audio device. Games should hopefully see that 5.1 device, output to it, the audio card should then hopefully encode that to Dolby, and send it out the TOSLINK.
     
    djoye, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM
    djoye, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM
    #6
  7. Jan 23, 2020 at 2:07 PM #7
    amittalkin

    amittalkin Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    188
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2015
    I checked all sound settings...It has been set to 5.1 in analog mode as well. And as You suggested, I checked S/PDIF setting, it only shows it as 2 channel. I can't configure it to 5.1 , that configure option is greyed out.
    upload_2020-1-24_0-33-54.jpeg

    However, regardless of that setting, i m getting 5.1 output when playing dts encoded movie file and orange "decode" light comes up when playing DTS encoded movie.
    upload_2020-1-24_0-34-32.jpeg

    When I play games or any non DTS 5.1 audio, like a 5.1 test file from internet, that decode light goes off and 2.1 stereo light comes up, which indicated that it sends only 2 channel audio regardless of content.
    in short, it works fine with DTS contents but somehow only plays 2 channel with non dts.
     
    amittalkin, Jan 23, 2020 at 2:07 PM
    amittalkin, Jan 23, 2020 at 2:07 PM
    #7
  8. Jan 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM #8
    djoye

    djoye 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,804
    Joined:
    Aug 31, 2004
    Games see the SPDIF as the default device and output stereo based on that list you're showing there. Try setting the Xonar speakers as the default audio output device and see if it still outputs audio through SPDIF. Also see if anything changes in Xonar Audio Center; hopefully it leaves DDL enabled and simultaneously streams that DDL over SPDIF. If you can't set Xonar speakers as the default AND get the Xonar to direct encoded 5.1 audio out of the SPDIF, you'll never get games to output encoded 5.1 over the SPDIF.
     
    djoye, Jan 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM
    djoye, Jan 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM
    #8