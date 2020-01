Need help with getting 5.1 sound from Z906 + Asus Xonar Essence STX

For games you need tothe audio stream coming from the game if you want to sent it 5.1 over TOSLINK. Games just output audio based on the Windows speaker settings, you'll need to compress/encode that audio so it can go over TOSLINK.Looks like your card as Dolby Digital Live ( https://www.asus.com/us/Sound-Cards/Xonar_Essence_STX/specifications/ ). Somewhere in the sound card's software you should be able to enable Dolby Digital Live, I assume this will then show the decode light on the console when enabled. Also ensure the speaker config in the Windows speaker settings is 5.1. Games will see that Windows speaker setting and output 5.1, Dolby Digital Live will then encode that into a Dolby 5.1 stream and send it out over TOSLINK.Here's the manual: https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/...ce_STX/E11126_Xonar_Essence_STX_UM_V3_WEB.pdf Go to page 19 (24/49 in Chrome PDF reader). That explains how to enable Dolby Digital Live.