Need help with finding "in stock" online x570 board

Is this motherboard "any good?" - Pairing with 3900x & G.Skill Trident Z NEO with Sabrent Rocket 1TB
It's "In-stock" and fulfilled by "Newegg" not some over-priced re-seller.
I mean for $190 it's not a B-board to tide me over, I'd probably stick with it... but it looks to be part of the "economy offerings from ASUS"
I was hoping for a minimum of an AORUS Elite/Master, or ASUS- Prime Pro but inventory issues, as I'm sure anyone building now has experienced.
I've been on the following online retailer's websites trying to get a decent motherboard pick for a week now-- [I haven't made a single purchase towards this build, as I don't want to be stuck holding older tech if the Zen 3 stuff pops up out of nowhere, or the B550 boards show up]
Newegg
Amazon
Walmart Online (Yes, they have computer parts)
B&H
Are there any other places you guys shop in the lower 48 States that I can check out? [Preferrably online]
*P.S. - The re-sellers of all these sites are severely price gouging people. Almost every board is available if you want to pay a 250% premium for it at this time
