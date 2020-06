Need help with finding "in stock" online x570 board

Pairing with 3900x & G.Skill Trident Z NEO with Sabrent Rocket 1TB

"economy offerings from ASUS"

I was hoping for a minimum of an AORUS Elite/Master, or ASUS- Prime Pro

inventory issues

Newegg

Amazon

Walmart Online

(Yes, they have computer parts)

B&H

*P.S. - The re-sellers of all these sites are severely price gouging people. Almost every board is available if you want to pay a 250% premium for it at this time

Is this motherboard "any good?" -It'sand fulfilled bynot some over-priced re-seller.I mean for $190 it's not a B-board to tide me over, I'd probably stick with it... but it looks to be part of thebut, as I'm sure anyone building now has experienced.I've been on the following online retailer's websites trying to get a decent motherboard pick for a week now-- [I haven't made a single purchase towards this build, as I don't want to be stuck holding older tech if the Zen 3 stuff pops up out of nowhere, or the B550 boards show up]Are there any other places you guys shop in the lower 48 States that I can check out?