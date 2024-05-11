Need Help with Car Parking Multiplayer Game

jameswilliam
n00b
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2024
- Messages
- 21
Hey everyone,
I've been diving into the Car Parking Multiplayer game lately and I'm hooked! But I've encountered a bit of a dilemma and I was hoping someone here might have some insight.
I've noticed that some players seem to have customized vehicles with unique paint jobs and modifications.
How do you unlock these customizations? Are they earned through gameplay achievements, or do you have to purchase them with in-game currency or real money?
I'd love to hear from fellow players who have explored this aspect of the game.
Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated!
I've been diving into the Car Parking Multiplayer game lately and I'm hooked! But I've encountered a bit of a dilemma and I was hoping someone here might have some insight.
I've noticed that some players seem to have customized vehicles with unique paint jobs and modifications.
How do you unlock these customizations? Are they earned through gameplay achievements, or do you have to purchase them with in-game currency or real money?
I'd love to hear from fellow players who have explored this aspect of the game.
Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated!