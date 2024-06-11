Need Help With Boot Issue on Dell XPS 13 9350

topcat989
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2001
- Messages
- 35,357
Laptop has this issue since I bought it. (used)
It sticks on the Dell logo when first booted. After holding down power button for a few seconds for a hard shutdown, it boots normally when the power button is pressed once (like normally done to turn on).
My Google Fu has failed me. Closest I came was to turn off "Quick Boot" process in BIOS. Did that. Didn't solve the problem.
Help me Obi Won, you're my only hope......
