Need Help With Boot Issue on Dell XPS 13 9350

Laptop has this issue since I bought it. (used)

It sticks on the Dell logo when first booted. After holding down power button for a few seconds for a hard shutdown, it boots normally when the power button is pressed once (like normally done to turn on).

My Google Fu has failed me. Closest I came was to turn off "Quick Boot" process in BIOS. Did that. Didn't solve the problem.

Help me Obi Won, you're my only hope......
 
updated the bios yet? disabled pxe and all other unneeded boot devices? boot delay is off? see if you can turn the logo off, some can/some cant, and see if you can see whats actually going on. oh and was ram added?
 
That is an older laptop [2015] and because of that, the drive probably needs to be replaced. The average life of an HDD is around 4-5 years of heavy use, but drives are inclined to go bad at any point. You should run CrystalDiskInfo to check the S.M.A.R.T. status of the drive. I'd recommend replacing the drive with a new SSD and install a fresh copy of Windows on it.
 
That is an older laptop [2015] and because of that, the drive probably needs to be replaced. The average life of an HDD is around 4-5 years of heavy use, but drives are inclined to go bad at any point. You should run CrystalDiskInfo to check the S.M.A.R.T. status of the drive. I'd recommend replacing the drive with a new SSD and install a fresh copy of Windows on it.
IIRC drive is only 2-3 yrs old, and that "biological" age, it's seen less than a yr of 4-5 hrs daily useage
 
IIRC drive is only 2-3 yrs old, and that "biological" age, it's seen less than a yr of 4-5 hrs daily useage
Drives can fail in a day or ten years, whether it's an HDD or an SSD. It's worth looking into.

if its the ultra thin google is showing it wouldnt be a hdd either.
It appears to be an M.2 SSD, according to the manual online. It's a pretty easy replacement (if that's actually the issue): https://www.ifixit.com/Guide/Dell+XPS+13+SSD+Replacement/76058
 
