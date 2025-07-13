Need help with a stupid hard drive mistake

Some time ago my brother wanted to build a new computer for his machine shop business. I had just built a new computer and to give my brother some extra storage for free I gave him my 3 old hard drives, a SSD NVME, and 2 standard hard drives. I put them in their original boxes then put them in my computer parts cabinet while we waited for all the other parts for his computer to arrive.



Well, his plans changed and did not need a new computer and I forgot about the hard drives. Last week I was looking for something in my parts cabinet and I saw the 3 hard drives. 6 months had passed.



I know that was a stupid way to store hard drives with data on it. I wondered how much, if any, of the data remained but I figured at least I could do a full format on the drives and just use them again as blanks.



I put them in one at a time in my new computer's hot swap bay and they do not even appear in device manager or disk manager. I suppose that there could be something wrong with my disk bay but I have no new hard drives to test and no backup computer at the moment to test the 3 drives in.



Is it possible that all 3 drives are dead or should I keep trying to work on them.



Thanks