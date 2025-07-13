  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Need help with a stupid hard drive mistake

Some time ago my brother wanted to build a new computer for his machine shop business. I had just built a new computer and to give my brother some extra storage for free I gave him my 3 old hard drives, a SSD NVME, and 2 standard hard drives. I put them in their original boxes then put them in my computer parts cabinet while we waited for all the other parts for his computer to arrive.

Well, his plans changed and did not need a new computer and I forgot about the hard drives. Last week I was looking for something in my parts cabinet and I saw the 3 hard drives. 6 months had passed.

I know that was a stupid way to store hard drives with data on it. I wondered how much, if any, of the data remained but I figured at least I could do a full format on the drives and just use them again as blanks.

I put them in one at a time in my new computer's hot swap bay and they do not even appear in device manager or disk manager. I suppose that there could be something wrong with my disk bay but I have no new hard drives to test and no backup computer at the moment to test the 3 drives in.

Is it possible that all 3 drives are dead or should I keep trying to work on them.

Thanks
 
rinaldo00 said:
I know that was a stupid way to store hard drives with data on it.
In a box on a shelf is a reasonable way to store a hard drive. What do you think you're supposed to do?

IMHO, sounds like something is wrong with your hot swap bay. Any chance it's the old sata pin switcheroo where the old standard says (optional) 3.3v power on some pins, and the new standard says logic high on those pins to disable the disk (used for staggered spinup) and 3.3v is logic high. Using a drive with the new standard with a power connector on the old standard doesn't work.
 
Axman said:
What happens when you connect them directly without using the bay?
I have dexterity problems so opening my case and installing the drives takes time and effort. I wanted to hear opinions on if it was worth it.

I will try to find time this weekend.

Thanks
 
Just get one of these, they should show whether the data is still there as long as you didn’t do some fancy RAID configs or other encryption protocols when they were originally installed

https://a.co/d/9Byb56Z
 
toast0 said:
In a box on a shelf is a reasonable way to store a hard drive. What do you think you're supposed to do?
I had recently read an article on a tech site that even though hard drives are mechanical (the platters) they still needed power to retain data. I figured I should have bought an external multi drive bay and just continued to use them.
 
