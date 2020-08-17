Need help with a new gaming build please - I have been out of the loop for a while.

Processor: I am leaning towards an AMD processor (never had one before but looks like the best bang for the buck). At the current prices, Is it worth going to a 3900X over a 3700X or 3600X?

Motherboard: Not a Gigabyte motherboard. My last one always had issues and finally died on me. I only need one M.2. NMVE slot for my SSD. Though compatibility with future AMD processors is not a huge selling point for me, I wont pass a good deal, so at current prices, should I just go for a X570 or B550 over a B450 and don’t look back? Don’t need Wi-fi btw.

RAM: 64 G of Ripjaws – please suggest speed.

Cooling: I would like the system to run cool, but reading other posts here it seems like a waste of money to buy a liquid cooler if I am not overclocking. I was just going to use the stock air cooler plus additional fans in my case. Is that a mistake?

PSU: Happy with Seasonic. Probably getting another Seasonic 1250W 80 Plus Gold certified unless the wattage is overkill?

GPU: I want ray tracing. I was hoping not to spend $1000.00 on a video card however.

Case: I like my Phantek Enthoo Luxe, but it’s way too bulky. I was hoping for recommendations on smaller cases. I am old school and I want the option to install a CD room, but if the option comes at the cost of having to get another bulky beast like the Luxe, I may let you convince me to forgo CD-ROM . I guess I could always buy an external CD-ROM?

Storage: 970 EVO 1 TB M.2. NMVE SSD.

