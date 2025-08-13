Need help with 9070 XT crashing issue (ASUS PRIME)

Okay so I just went down a rabbit hole with my 9070 XT having constant driver crashes and it not starting my screens on restart and I finally figured out what the issue was (I was just about to fill out an RMA form, not sure if I still ought to and want opinions).





Lets give the context of my machine:



Asus Prime 9070 XT

MSI x670e Gaming wifi mobo

7800X3D

2x48 gb corsair dominator.

850w HX850

Windows 11





Here were the issues with the card



1. The card would crash under load (even mild load) in Unity while working today (didn't exhibit this until recently).

2. The card would fail to send out a signal on Restart. No monitor would turn on (doesn't matter which ones are plugged in, tried all combinations).

3. If the computer was turned on from being Shut Down, everything would boot and run normally until put under a decently heavy load. Restarting would fail but not from a cold boot.





Diagnostic work done:



1. DDU and AMD Cleanup Utility run across multiple driver iterations and replacements including roll backs.

A. Versions Used: 1. 25.8.1, 25.6.2, 25.6.1, 25.5.1.

2. Completely wiped my Windows 11 custom install (couldn't work so I had no choice). Did a back up, and I'm currently on Generic windows 11 updated all the way

3. With just Windows updated and the drivers installed, I still failed to Reboot Successfully with my Monitors turning on.

4. Fast boot turned off in BIOS, no avail. PCI-E set to 4 instead of 5 or auto (failed).

4. Beginning to remove the card from the PC, I decide to flip the BIOS Switch

5. After Switching the BIOS from Performance to Quiet, everything seems to be rock solid (no crashes and tested firestrike).



So the card is working normally now. However, the issue is the bios I've been using since I purchased the card on launch day is no longer functional. Is the card degrading? Did something happen to the bios some how (I don't even know how to touch it)? Should I still RMA the card because of the bios switch no longer being relevant?



Any suggestions from the wise here having experienced a similar issue would be supremely helpful, thank you.