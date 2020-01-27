Need help: unable to install MS Office 2010 on new PC

has anyone come across a case when you click the Setup.exe, the circle spins for a handful of seconds, and nothing happens? As I just setup this new PC, so far, this software, and an old Corel Office X3 doesn't run. Corel X3 will install, but won't run, and this MS office 2010 will not even install Both programs install fine on other PC, the only thing about this PC is that the drive is a NVMe drive, so I even try to copy the entire CD to a sub-dir, and that still won't work, assuming it's the NVMe drive. However, other older software install fine and run fine. Even software going back as old as 1999 install and run just fine please help === EDIT: UPDATE it could be something as simple as visual C++ missing (as I haven't install them just yet), but instead of downloading, isn't there some basic software that comes w/ all those visual C++ so I don't have to download?