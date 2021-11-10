Need help tuning an Asus 3090

Hi, folks - just added an Asus ROG STRIX 3090 OC GAMING card, and I'm a bit disappointed in the performance. Here's a screenshot from my cell phone:The temperature is considerably elevated, despite my increasing the fan speed from 90% to 100%. And the speed is down around 111; should be up around 117. I'm using MSI afterburner for overclocking, and the OS is Win 10. I have the core clock set to -150, the memory clock to +900, the power limit at 83 and the fan speed manually set at 90% for the other 2 cards, 100% for the Asus. I'm also getting random system crashes, about 1 per day. System was rock solid prior to adding the Asus card.Anyone have any suggestions? >Charlie