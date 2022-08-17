Need help to find better USBC DAC

I needed to connect a laptop dock to my speakers. I prefered the USB-C port int the back of the port.
Found this product:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085RSYYT8?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1
However, it turns out that I get a crackle sound overlaid. Therefore, what better choices are out there? I am using it mostly for conferencing. I know Creative has some products. Only drawback, not USB-C.
Can anyone recommend a product?
Found this product:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085RSYYT8?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1
However, it turns out that I get a crackle sound overlaid. Therefore, what better choices are out there? I am using it mostly for conferencing. I know Creative has some products. Only drawback, not USB-C.
Can anyone recommend a product?