Need help pricing a rig to sell

An old friend of mine has enlisted me to help sell his old computer as he has recently upgraded. I wanted to bounce some ideas off the forum to see if I can find a fair price for the rig before i start listing it online. Below is the parts list along with the current price point for each part if it were to be bought brand new right now. I used major stores such as new egg to source the prices for each part.

  • MSI H97M-G43 - $100
  • Intel i7 4770 - $215
  • MSI GTX 970 4GD5T OC - $399
  • 16GB DDR3 1333 - $69
  • Samsung 1TB Evo 860 - $79
  • Thermal Take Smart 700W - $60
  • Fractal Design Meshifty C - $89
  • Windows Home - $120
Total - $1050 Brand New before tax and shipping

The build is about a year old. Based on some quick searching for new builds, I am feeling he could fetch between $750 and $900 for the rig if he wanted to sell it fast but I also want him to get a fair price for it. Any advice or input is welcome. Pics below:

Honestly, $400-500 is a more realistic price for an 8 year old processor with a 7 year old GPU even though it was built a year ago.
I personally wouldn't pay $400-500 for it but average people may.
 
