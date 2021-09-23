Need help pricing a rig to sell

MSI H97M-G43 - $100

Intel i7 4770 - $215

MSI GTX 970 4GD5T OC - $399

16GB DDR3 1333 - $69

Samsung 1TB Evo 860 - $79

Thermal Take Smart 700W - $60

Fractal Design Meshifty C - $89

Windows Home - $120

An old friend of mine has enlisted me to help sell his old computer as he has recently upgraded. I wanted to bounce some ideas off the forum to see if I can find a fair price for the rig before i start listing it online. Below is the parts list along with the current price point for each part if it were to be bought brand new right now. I used major stores such as new egg to source the prices for each part.Total - $1050 Brand New before tax and shippingThe build is about a year old. Based on some quick searching for new builds, I am feeling he could fetch between $750 and $900 for the rig if he wanted to sell it fast but I also want him to get a fair price for it. Any advice or input is welcome. Pics below: