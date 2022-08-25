Need help picking a USB 3.2 20Gbps or USB 4 PCIe card and comparable USB3.2/4 M.2 NVMe Enclosure

I need to buy preferably a PCIe USB4 card and preferably a USB 4 M.2 NVME enclosure. I need the enclosure to also have enough space while opened to support an M.2 to U.2 adapter. If I can't get USB 4 I am willing to settle on USB 3.2 2x2 20Gbps but really want to get USB 4.0 if it's not unreasonably priced/available.Most importantly is obviously that it works but I would like the cheapest option if possible because the cost is an issue. I am trying to save for medical treatment so I don't want to break the bank but I would also like to future-proof this if possible. Rebuying in the future when prices drop is overall wasteful.I need an M.2 enclosure for 2 primary reasons:1) I want to replace my old Muskin+ USB Drive with a new and much faster portable M.2 USB drive. It is old and "slow" but it has served me well.2) I finally and just recently got my hands on 2 Intel Optane 905P 960GB drives*. I eventually will replace my desktop OS drive and server OS drive with them but atm I want to test them and use them as portable storage since it will be a while until I have time to replace/reinstall my desktop and server OS drives. I need to finish some surgeries (4 so far) and other medical treatments so I wanted to use them for something useful and play with them until I get the chance to install them for their primary purpose.Is there a better section I should post about the USB 4 PCIe card or M.2 enclosure?As always, I appreciate the help!There were like 2 undisclosed versions or something. Mine only goes 100MBps or ~200MBps if I am lucky. USB has always been goofy. One computer goes fast and another goes weirdly slow. Some people got ones that went 300-400MBps. It also overheats lol. I had to apply ICD to help it. It gets crazy hot. Granted this thing was nuts for like 2014 or something. The only drive even reasonably close was a Sandisk 64GB drive that was like +/-40-65MBps, which I also owned.Supposedly, Intel is canning XPoint for good. Although reports say, they supposedly have like 2 years of chips stockpiled and there are rumors they might try rebranding and relaunching it. I personally was waiting for 2nd gen consumer line because the controller was underpowered and held Optane/XPoint back. Unfortunately, they said the consumer line is dead so have basically killed the future consumer versions. But with the recent news that they are canning the whole thing. I was concerned I might never get the chance to get an XPoint drive and currently there is no product on the market that is comparable in latency and QoS and many other metrics. Additionally, there is no product in the next 5 or maybe more years that will compete or beat it in responsiveness so when I saw the 905P 960GB going for $550 vs the $1000+ I said fuck it and snagged 2! I didn't want to risk losing my chance and waiting a decade for a product that matches/beat it ^-^ I don't know if you knew all this and were interested in this stuff but wanted to elaborate just in case Cheers!!!