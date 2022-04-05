Need help: PC Unable to connect to HP m139 laser printer

I come across a strange scenario:



the setup has 1 old laptop and 1 new tablet, both running Windows 10, the laptop connects to M139 and can print just fine



the new tablet cannot connect to the printer, it says off line. Now, there are 2 ways to setup that printer driver, via Microsoft or w/ HP



Case 1: when I click "Add printer", microsoft is able to see the new printer immediately, but it ask for the WPS code, and somehow I manage to get the printer to print the WPS code, but that is w/ Microsoft driver, and in short, Print Test Page gets nothing



Case 2: download HP full package driver, the HP software is unable to see the printer, it says to move the laptop closer to the printer, in which it's only a few ft. HP smart eventually setup the printer, but keep saying Off line.



has anyone seen this before?