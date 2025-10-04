Need help on trying to use an old router as a WiFi to Ethernet bridge

Format _C:
However I did try This mode and I cannot get it to work for me probably because I am not sure what they mean by this
- Enter a router Local IP address in the same subnet range as your primary router, outside the dhcp pool (e.g. 192.168.1.6)
I am in a extended care facility (AKA Nursing Home) so I assume this can be treated like the "Can repeat a weak wireless signal in a hotel" part?
Anyway here is more information about their network
I don't care to have my own wireless SSID or my own subnet I just want an ethernet port that will be able to access their network and internetSSID: Residents
Protocol: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
Security type: WPA2-Personal
Manufacturer: Intel Corporation
Description: Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6E AX210 160MHz
Driver version: 23.150.0.4
Network band (channel): 5 GHz (161)
Aggregated link speed (Receive/Transmit): 1201/865 (Mbps)
Link-local IPv6 address: fe80::7852:9c24:ce4a:2ae0%26
IPv4 address: 10.130.222.180
IPv4 default gateway: 10.130.222.1
IPv4 DNS servers: 8.8.8.8 (Unencrypted)
4.4.4.4 (Unencrypted)
Physical address (MAC): EE:51:9C:75:9B:F1
They have a password setup and all devices can see one another (which is why I use the public network setting on my computers).
Their access points are on the ceiling and the ones that I can see (I am not sure what brand the headend/switches devices are as I can't see those ones) are Rukus brand but I am not sure of the model number.
Is there anyway to make this work with my old router? Or is there another device I can use for this purpose?
Thanks