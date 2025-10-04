  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Need help on trying to use an old router as a WiFi to Ethernet bridge

As the title states I want to use my old Linksys WRT32X (With DD-WRT Installed) as an Ethernet bridge I am stumped on which Mode to choose


However I did try This mode and I cannot get it to work for me probably because I am not sure what they mean by this

  • Enter a router Local IP address in the same subnet range as your primary router, outside the dhcp pool (e.g. 192.168.1.6)
I am in a extended care facility (AKA Nursing Home) so I assume this can be treated like the "Can repeat a weak wireless signal in a hotel" part?

Anyway here is more information about their network

SSID: Residents
Protocol: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
Security type: WPA2-Personal
Manufacturer: Intel Corporation
Description: Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6E AX210 160MHz
Driver version: 23.150.0.4
Network band (channel): 5 GHz (161)
Aggregated link speed (Receive/Transmit): 1201/865 (Mbps)
Link-local IPv6 address: fe80::7852:9c24:ce4a:2ae0%26
IPv4 address: 10.130.222.180
IPv4 default gateway: 10.130.222.1
IPv4 DNS servers: 8.8.8.8 (Unencrypted)
4.4.4.4 (Unencrypted)
Physical address (MAC): EE:51:9C:75:9B:F1
I don't care to have my own wireless SSID or my own subnet I just want an ethernet port that will be able to access their network and internet

They have a password setup and all devices can see one another (which is why I use the public network setting on my computers).
Their access points are on the ceiling and the ones that I can see (I am not sure what brand the headend/switches devices are as I can't see those ones) are Rukus brand but I am not sure of the model number.


Is there anyway to make this work with my old router? Or is there another device I can use for this purpose?

Thanks
 
You'd want an IP in the 10.130.222.0/24(?) subnet. You can probably enable dhcp (not the server) on your router and have it obtain one automatically, but I don't know how on dd-wrt (i'm on openwrt).

You could probably just pick an ip between 3 and 254 and be ok, but if another client is using that IP, you won't be able to use the network.
 
pendragon1 said:
sounds like setting it to switch mode would be easiest
https://wiki.dd-wrt.com/wiki/index.php/Switch

and yeah just pick a number high up in the range like .169
He doesn't have access to a wired connection, if I understand correctly. He's trying to bridge a switch (his router) over wifi.

Didn't mention it earlier, but regarding this...

Format _C: said:
I don't care to have my own wireless SSID or my own subnet I just want an ethernet port that will be able to access their network and internet
You can disable all radios but one. The one you leave active, you will want to use the ssid and password they provided so your router can connect to their AP wirelessly.
 
