Need help: Nvidia GT710 incompatible with Viewsonic VP2756-4K monitor

so I am setting up a brand new Viewsonic VP2756-4k, and as the PC boots up, the screen color is totally wrong, looks wash out. And on ea. boot up, it says "Resolution Notice: For Best Picture quality, Change Resolution to 3840x2160". Now this notice is from the monitor, so I don't think this is a nvidia driver problem.

but the resolution IS already Set at 3840x2160. So the monitor is sensing the resolution is not at 3840x2160.

So to fix it, I change the resolution to say 2560x1600, and then"Revert", and I get back the normal screen color, and everything works fine since. (see 2nd photo) but I have to do that everytime on every boot up.

I then make sure the driver of the new monitor is in fact VP2756-4k.

Next thing I did:
Then I remove the card and use the embedded Intel video card, and then it works fine.

The Nvidia driver is not the latest. I forget to download the latest to try out, I should have, but I sense this is NOT a driver problem as the new monitor is not detecting the resolution is 3840x2160

Having said the above, I am guessing the best course of action is to get a better video card. The GT710 is about 4 mth. old. Has anyone seen this before? If so, how do you fix it?
 

