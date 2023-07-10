Need Help. Looking for stock Intel LGA1700 retention bracket.

Fellow members I'm in need of the stock Intel 1700 cpu retention bracket. Long story short- I'm working on a 13900KS build. Bought Z790 mobo from the forums but it had an aftermarket Thermal Grizzly contact frame installed and didn't include the stock Intel bracket. I've got a SuperCool direct die block arriving in a week and will need the stock retention bracket to install the direct die block. If anyone has a stock Intel 1700 retention bracket laying around and not using it I would gladly take it off your hands. I can cover shipping costs. Let me know. Thanks.