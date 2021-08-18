Need HELP LOCATING A CELL PHONE GAME PLEASE!!!🤯🤯

L

Lost Dad

n00b
Joined
Aug 18, 2021
Messages
1
Dear GAME LORDS/EXPERTS IM LOOKING FOR A CELL PHONE GAME. ANDROID BASED , YR BETWEEN 2010 /12 .

Description::: Alien flying a saucer
Mission ::: beam up peeople, sheep and cows. Avoiding FENCES, BARNS, CAR'S. avoid crashing into any of these. If you do damage will happen to ship!
Distinguish characteristics:: the ART 🎨 is in Gary Larson Style!!! Peeople, sheep, cows 😅😅🤣 it looks as if "The Far Side" comes to life!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top