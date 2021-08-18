Need HELP LOCATING A CELL PHONE GAME PLEASE!!!🤯🤯

Dear GAME LORDS/EXPERTS IM LOOKING FOR A CELL PHONE GAME. ANDROID BASED , YR BETWEEN 2010 /12 .Description::: Alien flying a saucerMission ::: beam up peeople, sheep and cows. Avoiding FENCES, BARNS, CAR'S. avoid crashing into any of these. If you do damage will happen to ship!Distinguish characteristics:: the ARTis in Gary Larson Style!!! Peeople, sheep, cowsit looks as if "The Far Side" comes to life!!