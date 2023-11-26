Need Help In Replacing Our Cable Company!

hititnquitit
Fubu, Hulu TV, or something else? Which is the best option to replace cable with out there? I have no experience with streaming services other than Amazon, Netflix and Disney. We were just forced to switch to a wifi modem and streaming TV. It's a glitchy mess. The wife hates it with a passion. She records tons of TV shows to bypass the commercials and with the switch, lost countless hours of recorded movies and shows. With the new service she cant bypass the commercials. Once you rewind to the beginning of a show you aren't able to FF past commercials...yeah. Any help in finding an alternative is greatly appreciated!
EDIT- if there's a better section to move this to please do
